Minnesota Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw re-aggravated a knee injury and did not return to Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, the team announced, as it also downgraded tight end Josh Oliver to out.

Darrisaw exited in the first half after showing clear discomfort following a play that left him favoring the leg. Trainers examined him on the sideline and, after a brief evaluation, the team ruled him out for the remainder of the night. Justin Skule stepped in at left tackle and handled the remaining snaps. The move forced Minnesota to reshuffle its already-thin offensive line against a Chargers pass rush that tested the backups.

Darrisaw, a key protector for the Minnesota offense, had battled intermittent knee trouble this season and was only recently cleared to play after pregame testing. His absence left the Vikings without their primary blindside bookend at a moment when run and pass blocking mattered most. Coach Kevin O’Connell offered a measured update after halftime, saying trainers would provide a fuller report once tests conclude.

This is familiar territory for Darrisaw, who has battled through wear-and-tear issues since entering the league. The Vikings must now weigh short-term fixes against long-term health; an injured left tackle can be hard to replace and even harder to duplicate in protection schemes. Fantasy and depth-watchers will track early tests and X-rays; for now, Minnesota’s offensive-line outlook looks shakier than it did at kickoff.

The Vikings’ medical staff and front office face quick decisions: further imaging, a recovery timeline, and whether to lean on Skule and reserves or explore outside help. Until the team gives a clearer diagnosis, fans and analysts will only have one certainty, that tonight’s win-or-lose margins got a lot more complicated without Christian Darrisaw on the field.