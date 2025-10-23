On Thursday evening, the Minnesota Vikings will hit the road to take on the Los Angeles Chargers for a game in prime time in front of a nationally televised audience. The Vikings are coming off a frustrating home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in which they were playing catch up for most of the game and couldn't quite complete what would have been an impressive comeback.

One question mark for the Vikings heading into this game revolved around the status of running back Aaron Jones, who hasn't played since Week 2 of the season in a home loss to the Atlanta Falcons due to injury.

However, on Thursday afternoon, the team got a positive update on the Jones front.

“Vikings officially activated running back Aaron Jones off injured reserve, and he is expected to play tonight against the Chargers,” reported NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

Jones had been forced to exit the Falcons game early due to a hamstring injury but is set to make his return against a Chargers team that is suddenly reeling after a hot start to the season.

The Chargers most recently took the field on Sunday at home against the red-hot Indianapolis Colts and were demolished, looking like a shell of the impressive unit that they were expected to be this year.

Meanwhile, the Vikings' honeymoon phase with quarterback Carson Wentz is officially over, and he and the Minnesota offense will be looking to rebound on Thursday after a mediocre performance on Sunday against the Eagles, all while JJ McCarthy continues to be sidelined due to injury.

In any case, the Vikings and Chargers are set to get things underway at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday evening from Los Angeles. After that, the Vikings will next take the field the following Sunday against the Detroit Lions.