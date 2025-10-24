Los Angeles Chargers guard Mekhi Becton left Thursday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings after appearing to injure his hand and was listed as questionable to return, the team said, according to ESPN reporter Kris Rhim.

Becton, the veteran interior lineman the Chargers signed this offseason, trudged to the sideline in obvious discomfort in the first half as trainers examined his right hand. This meant the load was pushed onto the likes of Joe Alt and Bobby Hart, creating a fresh scramble alongside the team’s already thin offensive front depth.

Los Angeles held the lead when the injury occurred and desperately needed its top blockers to finish the night. Quarterback Justin Herbert completed 9 of 12 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown in the opening half, keeping the Chargers in control, per the official ESPN box score. But the offensive line’s health repeatedly cropped up as a storyline as the Vikings flashed pressure packages that tested depth players.

Mekhi Becton’s availability has been uneven this season; he’s battled through a string of ailments that have limited practice time and forced the Chargers to shuffle starters at times. That background made tonight’s scare feel larger for a club counting on him to stabilize the trenches in front of Herbert. Team reports noted the club’s ongoing O-line trouble entering the matchup.

Coach Jim Harbaugh didn’t offer a detailed injury update after the half, saying only that trainers would continue to evaluate Becton before any decision on his return. The Chargers face a short week of introspection: protecting Herbert requires availability up front, and every snap lost from a starter like Becton magnifies the work for backups already pressed into duty.