The Thursday Night Football showdown between the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8 presents fantasy managers with critical lineup decisions on a short week. Both teams enter SoFi Stadium riding losing streaks and desperate for a victory to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Vikings sit at 3-3 after dropping a heartbreaker to Philadelphia, while the Chargers have fallen to 4-3 following an embarrassing defensive performance against Indianapolis. With both offenses battling injuries and inconsistent play, navigating the fantasy landscape for this primetime clash requires careful analysis of matchups, recent trends, and opportunity.

The Vikings continue dealing with quarterback uncertainty as Carson Wentz is expected to make his fourth consecutive start with J.J. McCarthy still recovering from his ankle injury. Wentz has been serviceable in his relief role, averaging 253 passing yards and 1.7 touchdowns per game in his first three starts, though he threw two interceptions against the Eagles last week. The Chargers counter with Justin Herbert, who's been under siege behind a banged-up offensive line that has surrendered 20 sacks through seven games. Los Angeles is particularly vulnerable with injuries to Joe Alt and the season-ending loss of Rashawn Slater. This Thursday night matchup features enough fantasy-relevant players to sort through, so let's break down who deserves a spot in your starting lineup and who should remain on your bench.​

Start 'em Vikings-Chargers Week 8

Justin Jefferson, WR

Despite the quarterback carousel in Minnesota, Jefferson remains a locked-in WR1 who commands double-digit targets regardless of who's throwing him the ball. The LSU product has seen 10 or more targets in each game with Wentz under center, translating to consistent yardage totals that keep his fantasy floor high. While the Chargers defense allows the second-fewest touchdowns to wide receivers and ranks seventh in fewest fantasy points to the position, Jefferson's sheer volume makes him matchup-proof. He's recorded 128 yards against Philadelphia last week and continues operating as Minnesota's primary offensive weapon. Jefferson's route-running precision and ability to create separation should overcome Los Angeles' defensive strengths, making him a confident WR1 start in all formats.​

Justin Herbert, QB

Herbert bounced back from offensive line struggles with a massive performance against Indianapolis, completing 37 of 55 passes for 420 yards and three touchdowns. While he threw two interceptions in the loss, the volume alone makes Herbert a solid QB1 option against a Vikings secondary that just surrendered 326 passing yards and three touchdowns to Jalen Hurts. Minnesota ranks 28th in total defense and 30th in scoring defense, allowing 32.0 points per game. Herbert has exceeded 300 passing yards in three of four home games this season, and with the Chargers likely playing from behind or in a competitive shootout, expect another high-volume passing attack. The combination of Keenan Allen, Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, and emerging tight end Oronde Gadsden II gives Herbert enough weapons to exploit Minnesota's porous defense. He's a strong QB1 play for Week 8.​

Sit 'em Vikings-Chargers Week 8

Quentin Johnston, WR

Johnston's return from a hamstring injury in Week 7 was underwhelming, as he managed just two catches for 30 yards on six targets despite Justin Herbert throwing for a career-high 420 yards. The concerning part wasn't just the production but his target share, which dropped to a mere 11% in a game where the Chargers threw 61 passes. Both Ladd McConkey and Keenan Allen significantly out-targeted Johnston, and even rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden II saw more looks from Herbert. The Vikings matchup represents the worst remaining wide receiver-scoring opportunity on the Chargers schedule according to adjusted fantasy points allowed. While Minnesota did surrender over 100 yards each to DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown in Week 7, their defense overall has been stout against the pass. Johnston's inability to command consistent targets even in a massive passing game raises serious red flags about his weekly floor, making him too risky to trust in Week 8.​

Carson Wentz, QB

While Wentz has provided streaming appeal with 759 passing yards and five touchdowns over his last three starts, fantasy managers should look elsewhere in Week 8. The short week limits his preparation time, and Los Angeles enters desperate to rebound defensively after allowing 38 points to the Colts. The Chargers still generate pressure at a respectable rate, and Wentz has already thrown four interceptions in four games, including two pick-sixes. Minnesota's offensive line ranks bottom-10 in pass block win rate, setting up Wentz for potential mistakes against a Chargers front that needs to prove itself. With better streaming options available, Wentz profiles as a low-end QB2 with a shaky floor on Thursday night. Keep him benched unless you're truly desperate at the position.​

Sleepers Vikings-Chargers Week 8

Oronde Gadsden II, TE

The rookie tight end has emerged as one of Week 8's hottest waiver wire additions after exploding for seven catches, 164 yards, and a touchdown on nine targets against Indianapolis. Gadsden has now seen 17 targets over his last two games while firmly establishing himself as the TE1 in Los Angeles. Herbert has historically favored tight ends in his progressions, and Jim Harbaugh's offensive scheme emphasizes the position. With Minnesota allowing the 10th-most schedule-adjusted fantasy points to tight ends, Gadsden could easily post another TE1 week. At just 3% rostered in most leagues, he represents a league-winning pickup for managers streaming the position.​

Jordan Addison, WR

Addison has been outstanding since returning from his three-game suspension, averaging 94.3 receiving yards and 17.4 PPR points across three contests. He posted a season-high nine catches for 128 yards on 12 targets against Philadelphia, showcasing elite chemistry with Wentz. Los Angeles just allowed DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown to both eclipse 100 yards, demonstrating vulnerability to talented receiver duos. With Justin Jefferson drawing Los Angeles' top coverage, Addison should find favorable matchups throughout the game. He's an excellent WR2/flex play with upside to outperform his current WR23 rest-of-season ranking.​