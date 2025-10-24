Justin Jefferson accomplished franchise history during the Minnesota Vikings' matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night.

Going into the matchup, Minnesota dons a 3-3 record to start the 2025 NFL season. Jefferson has been healthy throughout every game, gaining momentum with his performances as he creates more chemistry with quarterback Carson Wentz.

Throughout the first half, Jefferson has been productive. He made six receptions for 72 yards after getting seven targets from Wentz.

This allowed the star receiver to reach a milestone in NFL history, per the Vikings' PR page. He now has 8,000 receiving yards and counting throughout his career with Minnesota, becoming the youngest player to do so. He also joined Hall of Famers Randy Moss and Cris Carter as the only Vikings with 8,000 or more receiving yards in their careers, per Vikings PR.

How Justin Jefferson, Vikings played 1st half against Chargers

Article Continues Below

It was a solid first half for Justin Jefferson, but the Vikings have struggled on both sides of the ball as they trail 21-3 at halftime.

Minnesota only managed a field goal in the second quarter, being unable to break down the Chargers' defense at the moment. Meanwhile, Los Angeles has excelled in the red zone, getting two scores in that area.

Carson Wentz continues to start while JJ McCarthy recovers from injury, but the veteran quarterback got some bumps and bruises throughout the first 30 minutes of regulation. He's completed 10 passes out of 16 attempts for 99 yards so far.

The run game has been absent as Aaron Jones Sr. and Jordan Mason only have five rushes for 10 total yards. Aside from Jefferson, the other receivers only have four combined receptions. Jordan Addison has two catches for 22 yards, while Jones and Mason have the remaining receptions.

Following this matchup, the Vikings will prepare for their next contest. They will remain on the road when they face the Detroit Lions on Nov. 2 at 1 p.m. ET.