Minnesota Vikings fans watched what looked like an Isaiah Rodgers pick-six off Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert get wiped away Thursday night, and they were not happy.

After review, the refs ruled this play as an incompletion and not a pick-6 for Isaiah Rodgers 👀 Thoughts? 🤔

pic.twitter.com/U2QV91p0Zf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

Rodgers, the Minnesota Vikings cornerback who joined the team this offseason, jumped on what initially appeared to be an interception and streaked to the end zone. Social posts and reactions across X, formerly Twitter, lit up immediately. After a lengthy review, officials ruled the play an incompletion, overturning the touchdown call on the field. The decision drew loud boos at SoFi Stadium and a wave of disbelief online.

“Somehow this was a catch but Isaiah Rodgers, who kept both hands under the ball the entire time, was ruled incomplete? What a garbage league,” one fan complained while calling out Travis Kelce's controversial catch.

Another fan echoed the sentiment, “If Travis Kelce's catch was complete, Rogers pick 6 should be complete.”

“If Isaiah Rogers were on the Chiefs, they wouldn’t have even reviewed that,” one fan said sternly.

isaiah rodgers got cooked on sunday now he has a dropped pick 6 that turned into a chargers touchdown pic.twitter.com/s7Qtj6W9yw — ruby (@rubythevalley) October 24, 2025

The timing only amplified the drama. The Chargers and Vikings were locked in a tight contest when the play happened, and a defensive score would have flipped momentum toward Minnesota. Instead, the turnover flag stayed in the official’s bin, and both teams trudged back to the line. Fans and commentators complained about replay mechanics and inconsistency in rulings.

“They did Isaiah Rogers dirty. That was clearly a catch,” one fan argued.

“The NFL is completely ruining football with these stupid reviews. Isaiah Rogers just got absolutely robbed of a pick-6. Complete buzz kill of the game,” another fan stated.

Rodgers has already made headlines this season. He exploded for two defensive touchdowns and multiple forced turnovers in Minnesota’s Week 3 blowout of the Cincinnati Bengals, a performance that earned him weekly honors and national attention. That made the overturned call sting more for Vikings supporters, who expect splash plays from their newcomer.

The Chargers and Herbert escaped the moment without the extra damage. Officials gave no further public explanation beyond the standard review announcement.