The Minnesota Vikings are now 3-4 following a 37-10 road loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, which featured another rough outing for quarterback Carson Wentz. Many fans are clamoring for young JJ McCarthy, who has missed the last five games with a high-ankle sprain. There was some speculation that the team may not want him on the field with an injury-ravaged offensive line, but head coach Kevin O'Connell is making his stance on the second-year signal-caller quite clear.

“If JJ is healthy, JJ will play,” he said, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The hope is that McCarthy will be ready to play next Sunday versus the Detroit Lions following this extended break. If this squad is going to fall behind in a tough NFC North, then the Vikings' main focus must be on developing the former No. 10 overall pick.

McCarthy did look spry during Thursday's beatdown, so perhaps he is indeed on the verge of returning. Minnesota must protect him, though, something the undermanned O-Line has struggled to do for Wentz. The veteran QB was sacked five times in LA, marking the fourth game this season he has been sacked three or more times. Yikes.

Article Continues Below

If that worrisome trend continues with JJ McCarthy under center, the 22-year-old could very well wind up back on the shelf. Durability is already a major concern. The best way to keep him upright and healthy is to construct a sturdy wall of protection. Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw re-aggravated his knee injury on Thursday, and right tackle Brian O'Neill did not play at all because of his own knee issue.

The remaining schedule could give Minnesota some fits, especially if injuries continue to pile up. JJ McCarthy will focus on clearing his last hurdles before resuming starting QB duties. He has completed 58.5 percent of his passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns this season.