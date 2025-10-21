Carson Wentz appeared on the Minnesota Vikings’ Week 8 injury report alongside J.J. McCarthy, raising questions about the team’s quarterback situation ahead of their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Wentz, who has been dealing with a left shoulder issue, has taken over as the starter since McCarthy went down with an ankle injury in Week 2. Despite battling through pain, Wentz has helped the Vikings stay competitive, going 2-2 as the starter.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported that both quarterbacks were listed as “limited” on Minnesota’s estimated Monday practice report.

“Vikings QBs J.J. McCarthy (ankle) and Carson Wentz (left shoulder) were both listed as limited on today’s estimated injury report ahead of Thursday night’s game vs. the Chargers,” Pelissero wrote on X.

However, head coach Kevin O’Connell made the quarterback situation clear one day before. McCarthy, who went through an on-field workout earlier in the day, will remain sidelined for now.

“We’re encouraged, but he’s just not there on a short week,” O’Connell told reporters. As a result, Wentz will start again on Thursday night, with Max Brosmer serving as the backup and McCarthy designated as the emergency No. 3.

Wentz has posted solid, if unspectacular, numbers in his four starts — 1,072 passing yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions on 95-of-142 passing. McCarthy, meanwhile, has not played since Week 2, completing 24 of 41 passes for 301 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions before his injury.

The Vikings, now 3-3 and sitting at the bottom of the NFC North, desperately need a win to stay alive in the playoff race. Thursday’s matchup against the 3-4 Chargers represents a chance to regain momentum, but injuries across the roster and short recovery time make it a difficult challenge.

Adding to the intrigue, sports analyst Bill Simmons recently speculated that McCarthy’s extended absence might not be entirely injury-related, calling it a possible “soft benching.”

However, O’Connell has consistently dismissed that theory, maintaining that McCarthy is still recovering. “We’re going to put together the best plan we can,” O’Connell said. “That includes the players available to us.”

As Minnesota braces for a short-week primetime game, all eyes will be on Wentz — a veteran with something to prove — to steady the Vikings’ season and keep their postseason hopes alive.