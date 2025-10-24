The Minnesota Vikings once again turned to backup quarterback Carson Wentz for Week 8’s Thursday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. J.J. McCarthy has been sidelined by a high ankle sprain since Week 2. The Vikings' ostensible starting quarterback missed his sixth straight game Thursday.

Kevin O’Connell said he wanted to see McCarthy “use his athleticism” in “reactionary movements” in order to return to the field. So perhaps the Vikings head coach was encouraged by the QB’s sideline sidestep in the second quarter.

McCarthy’s agility was on full display when Justin Jefferson was forced out of bounds after picking up the first down on a 3rd & 5 grab. The All-Pro wideout barrel rolled in the direction of the second-year passer, who was standing on the sideline. But McCarthy deftly avoided getting taken out by jumping out of harm’s way, per The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov.

Justin Jefferson nearly took out JJ McCarthy while making this catch near the sideline — but McCarthy jumped out of the way just in time. McCarthy even got a first-down celebration in after.pic.twitter.com/IyVRN0ZW9Z — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 24, 2025

Vikings fans lose patience with J.J. McCarthy injury absence

The sequence caused some fans to question the severity of the quarterback’s ankle sprain, given his nimble escape. There’s been plenty of speculation about McCarthy’s injury due to his lengthy absence.

The Vikings have stated their goal is to keep the former first-round draft pick out until he’s fully healthy. But others find the six-game absence suspicious, particularly as it comes on the heels of an awful showing in Week 2 – McCarthy's second start for Minnesota.

McCarthy has missed 23 of 25 games since the Vikings selected him 10th overall in the 2024 draft. Fans’ patience is wearing thin, as evidenced by the response to his sideline dodge of Jefferson on Thursday.

Chives wrote:

“That ankle don’t look so sprained”

BDP commented:

“Yeah he looks fine lmfao definitely a soft benching and that says a lot about him considering how bad Wentz is”

Grim Cutty added:

“Must have forgot about that high ankle sprain..”

Beans The Sparrow joked:

“He will need another 2-6 weeks to recover, Per Adam Schefter”

Prince commented:

“Lmao. JJ McCarthy forgot that his ankle is supposed to still be ‘injured’”