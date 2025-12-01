At first, wide receiver Adonai Mitchell may have seemed like a throw in for the Sauce Gardner trade to be completed. But in Week 13 against the Atlanta Falcons, Mitchell showed the New York Jets that he has plenty more to offer.

The receiver helped lead the Jets to a 27-24 victory, as Mitchell caught his first career NFL touchdown. On a 52-yard pass from Tyrod Taylor, Mitchell already but on a show. But for the newest New York playmaker, he was almost more excited to hit his celebration dance after the score, via the team's X, formerly Twitter account.

“Everything lined up, we got exactly what we wanted,” Mitchell said. “The look we practiced against all week. Ty put a great ball up there and it was just a matter of finishing the opportunity.”

“Shout out my celly,” he continued. “I've been waiting to hit that celly my whole life for real, my whole career. Ty gave me my first career tud. I'll always remember this. My whole life I'll always remember that.”

Mitchell hadn't truly made a name for himself prior to the Week 13 explosion. His first two games with the Jets saw him catch three passes for 52 yards. In his first eight games of the season with the Indianapolis Colts, Mitchell had just 11 catches for 154 yards and a touchdown.

Against the Falcons alone, Mitchell had eight grabs for 102 yards and a touchdown. Leading the team in all three categories, perhaps New York decides to give the wide receiver a strong opportunity down the stretch. If that becomes the case, there's a more likely chance of Mitchell hitting more celebrations on Sundays.