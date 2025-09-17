It's been a rough week for the Minnesota Vikings, who recently were demolished at home by the Atlanta Falcons and have since received word that JJ McCarthy will miss time due to injury. McCarthy was sacked six times on Sunday evening and overall struggled mightily in his second game as an NFL starter.

One factor that undoubtedly contributed to that was the fact that the Vikings were operating without multiple offensive starting linemen, including Christian Darrisaw, who has missed the first two games of the year with a knee injury.

However, on Wednesday, the team finally got some good news on the injury front.

“A good sign for the beat-up #Vikings: LT Christian Darrisaw (knee) was a full participant in practice today,” reported NFL insider Tom Pelissero on X, formerly Twitter.

Meanwhile, Ben Goessling of KFAN1003 provided a more comprehensive status update on several key Vikings players.

“The #Vikings’ first injury report of the week; Harrison Smith was limited on Wednesday. Full practice for Jeff Okudah and Christian Darrisaw, while Andrew Van Ginkel took a step toward returning from the concussion protocol,” reported Goessling on X.

The Vikings also recently saw running back Aaron Jones go down with a hamstring injury that is expected to sideline him for some time.

Overall, the good vibes that came out of the Vikings' Week 1 victory over the Chicago Bears have quickly dissolved into questions about McCarthy and whether or not he can recreate the same magic that Sam Darnold unexpectedly did a year ago for Minnesota.

The good news for the Vikings is that their next opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals, are also not operating at full health, as quarterback Joe Burrow will miss multiple months with a toe injury. The Bengals and Vikings are slated to kick off on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 PM ET.