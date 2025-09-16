The Minnesota Vikings were embarrassed by the Atlanta Falcons at home on Sunday, losing 22-6. On Monday morning, they announced that JJ McCarthy was doubtful for Week 3 with an ankle injury. While Minnesota did not place the first-year starter on injured reserve, it did need a new backup for Carson Wentz. The Vikings have signed Desmond Ridder to the 53-man roster, with JJ McCarthy expected to miss Sunday's game.

“The Vikings are signing QB Desmond Ridder to the 53-man roster, with JJ McCarthy suffering an ankle injury, per me and

Tom Pelissero,” NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

“No injured reserve for J.J. McCarthy, who is week-to-week with a high ankle sprain. But Minnesota is back to three healthy QBs: Carson Wentz, rookie Max Brosmer and Desmond Ridder, the onetime Falcons starter,” Pelissero added.

Ridder was with the Cincinnati Bengals in training camp, but did not make the team. Even with Joe Burrow out for months due to turf toe, Cincy decided against bringing him back. Ridder, who spent last year with the Las Vegas Raiders, will now serve as the backup for the Vikings.

Article Continues Below

Ridder was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the third round out of the University of Cincinnati. After 17 starts over two years in Atlanta, Raheem Morris sent him packing in favor of Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr. He got into six games with Vegas last year, including one start, and threw just two touchdowns.

The Vikings hope that Carson Wentz can lead them to a few victories while McCarthy nurses his ankle injury. While Minnesota's playoff chances took a hit with Sunday's loss, they can still compete in the deep NFC. Max Brosmer may get in over Ridder if something were to happen, but the veteran is there for insurance.

The Vikings host the Bengals on Sunday in a backup quarterback battle.