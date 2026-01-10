The Minnesota Vikings walked out of Week 18 with a 16-3 win over the Green Bay Packers. However, it appears JJ McCarthy received a fine for some of his antics during that contest.

Reports indicate that the soon-to-be 23-year-old quarterback was fined $11,593 for unsportsmanlike conduct, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. McCarthy taunted Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon after shouldering him during a play.

“The NFL fined Vikings QB JJ McCarthy $11,593 for unsportsmanlike conduct — taunting Packers CB Keisean Nixon after lowering his shoulder last week.”

The NFL fined Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy $11,593 for unsportsmanlike conduct — taunting Packers CB Keisean Nixon after lowering his shoulder last week. pic.twitter.com/2Xkb9s3hOm — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 10, 2026 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

This is McCarthy's first fine of his career, as he typically doesn't taunt his opponents after plays. But he seemed to be pumped up after stiff-arming and trucking two Packers defenders in the Week 18 win. So, emotions may have gotten the better of the second-year quarterback.

McCarthy and the Vikings will be hoping for better days ahead, as the club failed to reach the postseason this year. After missing the entire 2024-25 season due to a knee injury, the former first-round pick managed to make his career debut in 2025-26. Unfortunately, injuries have been the story for JJ McCarthy throughout his career so far, as he only managed to play 10 games.

It was a bit of a roller coaster of a season for the Vikings quarterback, as he struggled in the games he did play. McCarthy ended the campaign with 1,632 passing yards and 15 total touchdowns (11 passing, four rushing) while also throwing 12 interceptions on a 57.6% completion percentage.

The Vikings will have some interesting decisions to make this offseason. Some believe the franchise should move on from JJ McCarthy. However, considering he is a former first-round pick, it's more likely the team gives him all of the opportunities he needs to prove himself.