While it seems like former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is currently deciding between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants as his destination for the 2025 season, there has been some rumblings about the Minnesota Vikings being involved, and Brett Favre, who is also a Packers legend who went to the New York Jets before ending up with the Vikings, encouraged Rodgers to do the same move.

“By all means, sign with them. They got a really good football team. They're loaded at pretty much every position,” Brett Favre said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “They made it to the playoffs last year. They got a tremendous fan base, much like the Packers. If you get the opportunity, that's a good place to win. Of course, you gotta play the Packers then.”

The Vikings were a very successful team last season, and Favre is right that the team is very strong. It was able to win a lot of games with Sam Darnold under center last season. The Vikings have also added players like Will Fried, Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen in free agency, making the roster even stronger. At the current moment though, it seems like JJ McCarthy is the most likely starter for 2025. Favre did speak on how playing for the Vikings helped him gain appreciation for the Packers-Vikings rivalry.

“Love-hate relationship at its best,” Favre said. “That's what makes it such a great rivalry. I got to see it from both sides. It made me appreciate both sides even more. If he gets an opportunity, why not?”

Much like Favre's Jets stint, Rodgers' time with the organization did not go too well. He is looking for a place to rebound. Although the Vikings would complete the Favre story arc once again, it seems like the Steelers or Giants are the two likely destinations at the moment.