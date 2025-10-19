The Minnesota Vikings are once again dealing with a conundrum at the quarterback position. After JJ McCarthy went down with an ankle injury in Week 2, Carson Wentz has been the starter for the team at QB. Minnesota has seen some success with the former first overall pick under center, leading fans to wonder whether McCarthy should start once he returns.

As it turns out, the Vikings are in no rush to make a decision yet. Ian Rapoport shared some insight on the Vikings' decision-making regarding McCarthy and Wentz. According to his report, Minnesota will wait until the sophomore is fully healed from his ankle injury before making a decision.

“The #Vikings will start Carson Wentz at QB today, and that may be the case next week, as well,” Rapoport posted on X. “Minnesota won’t make a long-term QB decision until JJ McCarthy is healthy.”

After suffering an ankle injury in Week 2, McCarthy has been out for the past few weeks. Wentz, who filled in for McCarthy in Week 3, has accrued a 2-1 record through the three starts he's had. He's posted a 69% completion rate, throwing five touchdowns to two interceptions. It's also worth noting that the Vikings quarterback is also dealing with a shoulder injury in his non-throwing arm.

McCarthy has only started to make his way back to the practice field this week, though only in a limited capacity. Despite that, Wentz still gets the nod to start against his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles. This is a clear indicator that McCarthy still isn't at 100%. The Vikings are clearly prioritizing their sophomore quarterback's health and development over winning.

Coming off their bye week, the Vikings are looking to continue their winning ways against a struggling Eagles team. The defending champions have looked shaky over the last two weeks, giving Minnesota a chance to pounce and improve their record to 4-2.