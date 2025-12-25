With the Minnesota Vikings dealing with injuries on their roster alreadt like to quarterback JJ McCarthy, the team had a concerning scare during its Christmas Day game against the Detroit Lions. As the Vikings are already concerned about McCarthy's injury, they had to change attention to running back Aaron Jones.

According to Ben Goessling of The Minnesota Star Tribune, Jones “headed into the medical tent” as his left leg “got spun around.” Fortunately, Jones would be back with the team on the field 30 minutes later.

“Now Aaron Jones is headed into the medical tent. Got spun around on his left leg as he was taken down after the catch,” Goessling wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Aaron Jones is coming back in. He was the last guy into the huddle as the Vikings start this drive,” Goessling said about 30 minutes later.

Jones scored Minnesota's only touchdown in what was a low-scoring first half for the game, and it was headed to be the only one until Detroit quarterback Jared Goff connected with Isaac TeSlaa with the score late in the second quarter. Still, it's a sign of relief to see Jones back with the team on the field, especially since he's been a key part of the Vikings' offense since joining the team last season.

Entering Thursday's Christmas Day game against the Lions, Jones had rushed for 495 yards to go along with one touchdown, and through the air, has 25 catches for 189 yards and a score. Dealing with injuries this season with the Vikings, he has played in 11 games, not including Thursday.