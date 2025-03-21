After moving on from Sam Darnold, the Minnesota Vikings could be in the market for a veteran quarterback to add to the roster. Although Aaron Rodgers has been associated with the Pittsburgh Steelers during free agency, the Minnesota Vikings haven't been completely written off as a possibility. Along with Rodgers, the Vikings are rumored to be in talks with Ryan Tannehill, per Jordan Schultz on X.

“Sources: The Vikings have had discussions with former Titans QB Ryan Tannehill about a potential deal,” Schultz wrote. “Talks are ongoing and nothing is imminent as of right now, sources tell NFL on FOX.”

This would be quite the move by Kevin O'Connell and the Vikings, given that Tannehill hasn't thrown a pass in the NFL since January 7, 2024 — Week 18 of the 2023 regular season.

Now, over 62 weeks later, Tannhill is rumored to potentially join the Vikings, working under their quarterback whisperer of a head coach.

2025 should look different from the Vikings' perspective, as JJ McCarthy is the presumed starter — barring any significant setbacks from his knee injury.

However, he was potentially starting for the Vikings in 2024, too. Instead, McCarthy suffered a severe knee injury, forcing Sam Darnold to step in and lead the Vikings to the playoffs.

So, it appears that Minnesota wants to have their emergency veteran quarterback for 2025, just in case.

In this instance, it's Ryan Tannehill — allegedly.

As the No. 8 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, Tannehill began his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins, where he'd stay for the next six seasons before signing with the Tennessee Titans as Marcus Mariota's backup in 2019. However, Tannehill would eventually take over as the Titans' starter for the next four seasons.

And throughout his career, he's fit the mold of “good, not great.”

Tannehill's most notable season came in 2019 when he was invited to the Pro Bowl and won Comeback Player of the Year.

However, besides that, he's done enough to win most of the games he played in, though not necessarily carrying a team to a championship.

But — for those who forgot — Darnold's career looked bleak before his seemingly out-of-nowhere resurgence.

With that, Tannehill's situation seems a bit different, as he's 36, whereas Darnold was a decade younger when the Vikings called upon him in the 2024 season.

While this remains just a rumor for the Vikings, Tannehill could see himself rocking the purple and gold in 2025, as could Aaron Rodgers.