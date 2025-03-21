The Pittsburgh Steelers and Aaron Rodgers have been linked for the past few weeks. However, there is more rubber meeting the road in recent days.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network on X (formerly Twitter), he detailed some interesting notes.

The Steelers and Aaron Rodgers have had contract parameters in place for weeks,” the tweet reads. “And money wasn’t a discussion point during today’s visit. It was a chance for both sides to get to know each other.

“The Giants also remain involved. The decision is in Rodgers’ hands.”

The fact that Rodgers and the Steelers are this close to a deal is quite intriguing. After a rough split with the New York Jets, this might be the final chapter in his career.

Still, the Steelers have also been linked with Jalen Milroe. The Alabama football star could fall in the late first round. Because Pittsburgh doesn't have a second-round pick, that might be its only time to snag him.

Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers could be a done deal

One of the more interesting aspects is head coach Mike Tomlin. He has always been a fan of veteran quarterbacks. They understand the game and know how to manage it.

Although a rookie like Milroe brings excitement, there are many learning curves for a rookie. It might be something that the Steelers aren't willing to dedicate themselves to do.

They went from Ben Roethlishberger, Russell Wilson, and possibly Aaron Rodgers. Those are three veteran quarterbacks who legitimately have Hall of Fame resumes.

Not to mention, the Steelers can still draft Milroe and have the latter learn under Rodgers. It's not every day that a rookie gets to learn under a Hall of Famer quarterback.

Regardless, this is simply a rumor and could only be that. Either way, it seems that the Steelers are locked in on potential signing Rodgers to be their starting quarterback next season.