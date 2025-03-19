The Minnesota Vikings are one of several teams in the market for a veteran quarterback this offseason, as they have watched Sam Darnold, Daniel Jones, and Nick Mullens all depart in free agency. That leaves J.J. McCarthy as their only option under center for the time being, and as it turns out, they are receiving trade calls on him from several teams across the league.

McCarthy was selected with the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but he ended up suffering a meniscus injury in August that ended his season before it even began. With Darnold, Jones, and Mullens gone, McCarthy has an inside track to being the Vikings' starting quarterback come Week 1 of the 2025 campaign. Teams are still reaching out to see if Minnesota would be interested in trading McCarthy, but they have been turned away, as the Vikings have made it clear they intend on him being their Week 1 starter.

“The Vikings have rejected multiple trade calls on J.J. McCarthy, telling other teams they’re moving forward with him as their quarterback, sources say. The team plans to add a veteran. But they’re not pursuing Aaron Rodgers at this time. McCarthy now enters the offseason as QB1.” Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported on Wednesday morning.

The #Vikings have rejected multiple trade calls on J.J. McCarthy, telling other teams they’re moving forward with him as their quarterback, sources say. The team plans to add a veteran. But they’re not pursuing Aaron Rodgers at this time. McCarthy now enters the offseason as… pic.twitter.com/oPf6DIvQpj — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Vikings rolling with J.J. McCarthy at quarterback for 2025 campaign

Minnesota's intention when drafting McCarthy was that he would eventually become their quarterback of the future. That plan was put on hold when he suffered his aforementioned meniscus injury, with Darnold's success under center in 2024 making things more complicated for the Vikings. However, Darnold is with the Seattle Seahawks now, opening the door for McCarthy to take the starting gig and run with it in 2025.

It shouldn't come as much of a surprise that Minnesota wants to add a veteran to their quarterback room to work with McCarthy and act as a layer of support in case he struggles, but it is worth noting that they aren't in on Aaron Rodgers like many expected them to be. All signs are pointing to McCarthy being the Vikings' Week 1 starter at quarterback, so teams looking to trade for him are going to have to pivot to other options.