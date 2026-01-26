Sean Payton pointed out one factor that cost the Denver Broncos their Super Bowl 60 hopes in the team's 10-7 loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday afternoon.

Payton completed the 19th season of his head coaching career in the NFL, his third with the Broncos. He brought the franchise back to serious playoff contention following his memorable stint with the New Orleans Saints. He got Denver back to the AFC Championship Game for the first time since their Super Bowl 50 win back in the 2015-16 season.

However, they were unable to return to the Big Game this time around as New England stopped them in their tracks. Payton reflected on the loss after the game as he noted the lack of an assertive rushing attack throughout the day. Denver only had 24 carries for just 79 yards, while New England rushed 38 times for 141 yards and a touchdown.

“I felt like we were going to be able to run the ball more consistently,” Payton said, via reporter Chris Tomasson.

How Sean Payton, Broncos performed against Patriots

Article Continues Below

Sean Payton and the Broncos will have plenty of self-reflecting to do, having exceeded expectations while being so far from their goal.

Besides their touchdown in the first quarter, Denver couldn't do anything to get past New England's suffocating defense. As star quarterback Bo Nix was unavailable due to a season-ending ankle injury, they were unable to perform up to their standings, playing to the Patriots' hands.

Jarrett Stidham, who started in Nix's place, tried his best but it wasn't enough to get Denver over the hump. He completed 17 passes out of 31 attempts for 133 yards and a touchdown and an interception while rushing four times for 23 yards.

RJ Harvey had a quiet day in the run game as he made 13 carries for 37 yards but provided four receptions for 22 yards. Marvin Mims Jr. highlighted the receiving attack with four catches for 62 yards. Courtland Sutton came next with three receptions for 17 yards and a touchdown, while Evan Engram caught two passes for 19 yards.

The Broncos will retool their roster in the upcoming NFL draft and free agency. With Payton getting them back on the right track, they will look to avenge their AFC Championship loss and assert their presence as serious contenders for Super Bowl 61.