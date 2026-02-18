After a strong season under new head coach Mike Vrabel, the New England Patriots’ 2025 run ended with a 29-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl 60. The defeat was a harsh reality check after Vrabel’s first year.

ESPN analyst and former linebacker Sam Acho pointed to the wide receiver corps as the Patriots’ top offseason priority. He stressed the need to protect quarterback Drake Maye.

“Get another wide receiver who can be a WR1 for your quarterback Drake Maye.”

One clear issue in the Super Bowl was the Patriots’ lack of explosive plays. The offense never fully found its rhythm. Adding another reliable playmaker for Maye could help open things up and make the offense more consistent.

Maye was sacked six times and hit 11 more times, and all three of his turnovers came while he was under pressure.

Seattle’s defense controlled the game, recording six sacks and forcing three turnovers. While New England’s defense held its own at times, the offense struggled to keep up, pointing to several areas the front office, led by executive vice president of player personnel Elio Wolf, will need to address this offseason.

Meanwhile, the Patriots' offense was productive and efficient with Maye during the regular season, but the playoffs told a different story.

While the offensive line remains a concern, there is also a case that Maye could benefit from another dependable target or two going forward.

With the season now over, New England shift their attention to the offseason and the adjustments needed to take the next step forward. Whether through the draft, free agency, or a trade, the Patriots could help Maye by adding another playmaking target.