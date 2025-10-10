What were you doing in your early 20s? Looking for a job? Playing video games? Breaking up with a partner? Well, for Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo, they're busy trying to carry the New York Giants.

The rookie tandem led the charge for the Giants on Thursday as they trampled the Philadelphia Eagles, 34-17, to earn their second win in three games.

The 22-year-old Dart started things for New York, recording two touchdowns in the first quarter, including a 20-yard rush. The 23-year-old Skattebo, meanwhile, followed it up with a career-high three touchdowns. He finished with 19 carries for a career-best 98 yards.

After the win, Dart stressed that he and Skattebo want to peel off the Giants' loser tag, which has hounded the team for several years.

“I just think there's, at times, some negativity surrounding here. For us, some of the new guys who are coming here, we just got here, so we don't feel like we were involved in the past. We've got a lot of winners on this team, guys who come out every single day, work their ass off to put on a good showing on Sundays,” said the 25th overall pick in a report from ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

The showering of praises after their victory over the Eagles could just very well be an overreaction. After all, it's just one game. But for a fanbase starved for success, every win is a cause for celebration.

“We just had some games, times, and moments where it hasn't gone our way. We do feel like we're a really good team, we have really good players. We're just trying to win games. We're just trying to stay internal and connected,” added Dart, who took over as starter for Russell Wilson in Week 4.

Clearly, the kids are alright.