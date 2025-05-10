Over the past 20 years, few teams have been better at producing quality under-the-radar rookie prospects than the New England Patriots. Even with Bill Belichick out of the building, the Patriots have an intriguing crop of talent to work with coming out of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Patriots selected 11 players in the 2025 NFL Draft, tying the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens for the most in the league. Offensive tackle Will Campbell headlined the group, but defensive tackle Joshua Farmer might be their most interesting prospect. While not a player who made headlines in the pre-draft process, Farmer joined the team in a position of need in the fourth round of the draft.

By hiring Mike Vrabel as head coach, the Patriots continued their pattern of hiring defensive-minded leaders. Vrabel succeeds his former teammate, Jerod Mayo, with whom he played one season for New England in 2008. While their approaches are similar, Vrabel brings much more experience and a higher reputation as a defensive guru.

As the Patriots continue to focus on Drake Maye's development, defense remains as much of a priority within the organization. Coming off a decorated collegiate career at Florida State, Farmer finds himself in a near-perfect situation to begin his next chapter.

Joshua Farmer fits in Mike Vrabel's 3-4 defense

Joshua Farmer does not drop jaws with his physical stature, but his consistency and leadership were integral to the team's few moments of success. The 2024 season did not at all go the way the Seminoles had hoped, but Farmer still stood out each time he took the field. Despite ending his career with zero ACC accolades, he received several team-issued awards, including the 2022 Devaughn Darling Defensive Freshman of the Year Award, 2023 Most Improved Defensive Player Award and 2024 Bobby Bowden Leadership Award.

Since appearing in just four games in 2021, Farmer never missed a game in his final three years as a Seminole. He racked up 79 tackles in those seasons, including 32 apiece in 2023 and 2024. However, even more impressively, Farmer racked up 21 tackles for loss in his career, including 11 sacks.

As a quick interior lineman, Farmer fits the mold of what Vrabel wants on his team. With former defensive line coach Terrell Williams taking over as defensive coordinator, expect the Patriots to emphasize their front line in 2025. Vrabel's linebacking background is evident in his preference for 3-4 sets, which opens up additional opportunities for interior defensive linemen.

Farmer, a Day Three prospect, is undoubtedly a project. But with New England losing Davon Godchaux in free agency before releasing Marcus Harris, the opportunities will be there for him to take. He likely won't begin the year as a starter, but Farmer could become a staple of Vrabel's defense by the end of the season.

Patriots need interior defensive line help

The Patriots' need for interior linemen goes beyond the losses of Godchaux and Harris. In a perfect world, New England's signing of Milton Williams formed an elite one-two punch with Christian Barmore in the middle. However, with Barmore's constant health issues limiting him to just four games in 2024, his availability is far from guaranteed.

Between Barmore and Williams, the Patriots still have a void to fill in the trenches of Vrabel's 3-4 system. Farmer figures to be in position to fight for the job with Khyiris Tonga, Jeremiah Farms Jr. and Eric Johnson II. Farms, a former undrafted rookie, is the only returning member of the group.

With Tonga and Farms bringing a respectable amount of experience to the table, Farmer can expect to begin his career coming off the bench. Regardless, with his skill set and motor, he should immediately fit into Vrabel and Williams' defensive line rotation. Both coaches historically favor using multiple players in each game, giving Farmer many opportunities to leave a mark.

Although Farmer lacks the experience, he has the advantage of being the horse the organization is rooting for. Save for Barmore and Williams, none of the other tackles on the roster have built reputations as game-changers. With a good pre-season showing, Farmer could find himself in the starting lineup quicker than initially expected.

With the attention Barmore and Williams demand, Farmer will find himself in a lot of one-on-one matchups. Behind his quick hands and innate strength, the rookie could quietly rack up impressive numbers in a revamped Patriots defense.