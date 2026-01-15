Will Campbell's first playoff game was a bit of a shaky ride. Campbell has been a great addition to the New England Patriots' offensive line this season, but the rookie struggled in the Wild Card round against the Los Angeles Chargers. It was a bit of a wake-up call for the first-round rookie.

There was a lot of chatter online about Campbell's performance, criticizing the rookie left tackle. The Patriots LT made a defiant statement regarding his critics, saying he doesn't care about them… albeit in a more colorful manner.

“Honestly, I don’t give a (expletive) what anyone says,” Campbell said, per Carlos A. Lopez. “It’s easy to type behind a Twitter account that is fake. I hold myself to the highest expectation of anybody. I want to be perfect.”

Campbell admitted that there were a few plays that he wanted back. However, the Patriots left tackle said that he's ready to take on the challenge again, knowing that that's the caliber of players he'll face in the postseason.

“Obviously, I didn’t pitch a shutout,” Campbell said. “I had two or three plays that I wish I could have back. But that’s $300 million in defensive ends, and I’ve got a ton of respect for those dudes. It’s going to be like that every week in the playoffs.”

Campbell was matched up against Chargers DE Odafe Oweh for a good chunk of the game. Against the underrated defensive end, Campbell struggled. The Patriots left tackle got pushed into his quarterback Drake Maye multiple times. Oweh also got three of the Chargers' five sacks on the day, including a strip sack late in the third quarter.

Drafted fourth overall by the Patriots in the 2025 NFL Draft, Campbell has been solid for the team this season. While he's allowed five sacks this season, the left tackle has graded out pretty well amongst his peers (76.1 PFF grade, 23rd amongst left tackles).

Campbell will face yet another tough matchup in the Patriots' divisional round game against the Houston Texans. He will be matched up primarily against star pass rusher Danielle Hunter, who's recorded fifteen sacks this season and got a sack against the Steelers last week. Campbell's capabilities will be tested against one of the toughest one-on-one covers in the NFL.