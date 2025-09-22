In Week 3 of the 2025-26 NFL season, the New England Patriots fell at home to the Pittsburgh Steelers 14-21 in a game they could have easily won. Entering the game at 1-1, it was New England's chance to notch their first win of the season at Gillette Stadium in front of their home fans. However, after shooting themselves in the foot on several occasions, the Patriots fell behind and ending up trailing for the vast majority of the contest.

There's plenty of issues to point fingers at, but the glaring discrepancy was ball security as the Patriots turned the football over five total times. It was their first five-turnover game since 2008 when they ironically lost at home to none other than the Pittsburgh Steelers. Head coach Mike Vrabel told ESPN after the game:

“We don't need to lose a football game to know that turnovers are very hard to overcome. They erase all the good things that you do.”

This is quite the quote considering two of New England's turnovers came in goal line situations in the red zone. Drake Maye, Rhamondre Stevenson, and Antonio Gibson all fumbled the football along with a Maye interception. However, who is most to blame for the Patriots' ugly loss at home to the Steelers?

New England Patriots' backfield

Last season, Drake Maye ranked No. 11 in the NFL with nine total fumbles, six of which the Patriots lost. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson ranked for fifteenth-most with seven fumbles, three of which were lost. The two backfield mates have flipped positions in the 2025 fumble rankings after both posting two each in their first three weeks.

Whether the issue lies in coaching, discipline, or the actual mechanics of their hand-offs, this had been a serious issue plaguing this offense for the last year and if they don't address things immediately, it will continue to follow them into this season. They already lost a winnable game last week thanks to their turnovers, so the Patriots are holding themselves back from their full potential and as Drake Maye put it, “hurting ourselves.”

A quarterback change doesn't seem likely as Drake Maye is the clear franchise leader. However, we could see changes to the running back room as Stevenson has seen similar issue in the past. Rookie back TreVeyon Henderson actually led the committee in carries with 11 and was the only ball carrier to not fumble for the Patriots. As Stevenson established himself through three weeks as the better, more established runner, his ball security issues are certainly opening the door for Henderson to take sole control of this backfield. Antonio Gibson's fumble hurts his chances as well, but significant improvements will have to be made on Drake Maye's part as well.

Issues with discipline and coaching?

It was clear that former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel would bring a new, revitalized energy into New England following the Bill Belichick dynasty, known as a player's head coach and for his voracity on the sidelines. However, the New England Patriots organization has always been built on discipline and turnovers may be the most undisciplined part of the game. In order to get the most out of his players, coach Vrabel will have to hammer “ball security” for the rest of the season while inspiring his players.

There's not much a head coach can do besides guide his team in the right direction, but with the growing trend of defensive players thinking to punch the ball out, the running back position will have to evolve as well. So far, the Patriots have 76 total carries to 106 passing attempts, but having Drake Maye as their quarterback means they have to option of opting for the scramble and run at all times. If they want to continue succeeding at their style of play, protecting the football will be of the utmost importance.

Looking ahead

The Patriots will face the Carolina Panthers at home on September 28, a game in which they're billed as the -5.5-point betting favorites. They'll have to visit division rival Buffalo on the road the following week, but their next four games are against the Titans, Saints, Browns, and Falcons – all games New England can easily win and will likely be billed as the betting favorites.

In terms of their loss to Pittsburgh, it's best to turn the page as with all losses in the NFL and address the issue at hand. If the Patriots are able to fix their fumbling issues, they should have a promising season to look forward to and an even brighter future in the coming years.