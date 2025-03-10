After eight seasons with the New England Patriots, defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr is preparing for a fresh start. The longtime Patriot, who has been a staple of the team’s defensive front since 2017, recently made a significant move by hiring high-profile agent Drew Rosenhaus to represent him ahead of free agency.

With the Patriots shifting to a new defensive scheme under head coach Mike Vrabel and defensive coordinator Terrell Williams, Wise’s future in New England is uncertain. His previous role as a hybrid defensive end-interior lineman may not be a perfect fit in the team’s new attacking defense, making his departure increasingly likely. Prior to Wise’s agent switch, indications were that his return was a long shot, and his decision to enlist Rosenhaus suggests he is preparing for life with a new franchise.

A fourth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Arkansas, Wise quickly carved out a role for himself on New England’s defensive line. Over the years, he developed into a versatile defender capable of lining up in multiple spots and was rewarded with a four-year, $22 million contract extension in 2021. He has played in 132 career games (including playoffs), tallying 36 sacks, five forced fumbles, and a defensive touchdown while helping the Patriots win Super Bowl LIII.

Beyond his on-field production, Wise emerged as a respected leader in the locker room, earning team captain honors in each of the past three seasons. His impact extended beyond football, as he was nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in recognition of his community efforts.

Will Deatrich Wise Jr return to the Patriots in 2025?

While Wise maintained his leadership status, his on-field performance in 2024 left much to be desired. Appearing in 15 games (five starts), he played 41% of defensive snaps—his lowest percentage since 2019. He finished the season with 29 tackles, five tackles for loss, and five sacks, tying rookie Keion White for the team lead. However, his overall impact was diminished, as he struggled with inconsistency in pass rushing and run defense.

Additionally, he was flagged three times, an uncharacteristic number for the veteran. His dip in production, combined with White’s emergence as a similar hybrid defender, contributed to his reduced role.

Wise now enters free agency with several potential suitors. Teams in need of veteran defensive line help, such as the Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Washington Commanders, Carolina Panthers, and San Francisco 49ers, could be interested. The Green Bay Packers also stand out as a possible destination, as they recently hired former Patriots defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington as their defensive line coach.

Despite his down year, Wise’s leadership and versatility could still make him an attractive option. If he lands in the right defensive scheme—potentially as a rotational piece in a more aggressive system—he could regain his form and be a valuable contributor.

While Vrabel’s emphasis on culture and leadership could make Wise an appealing player to retain, the Patriots may decide to move in a different direction. At 31 years old and coming off his least productive season in five years, Wise may not be a priority for a regime looking to reshape the roster.

His career in New England has been an undeniable success for a fourth-round pick, but as the Patriots transition into a new era, it seems increasingly likely that Wise will be suiting up for a different team in 2025. His decision to switch agents signals that he is preparing for that reality, setting the stage for the next chapter in his NFL career.