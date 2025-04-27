Bill Belichick has been the most successful head coach of the Super Bowl era. The New England Patriots won 6 Super Bowls under his leadership, but when the Patriots lost their mojo after the end of Tom Brady's tenure with the team, Belichick lost his grip on the head coaching position. Owner Robert Kraft and Belichick ended the team's relationship with the head coach after the 2023 season.

How that relationship came to an end is up for debate. While Kraft contends that he fired Belichick, the legendary leader says that the decision to leave the team was mutual. Belichick made that point during an interview on “This Morning,” broadcast on CBS.

Belichick made an appearance on the Sunday magazine show to promote his new book. “The Art of Winning” is about Belichick's experiences as a coach, and there is not a single mention of Kraft in his book. Belichick explained to CBS interviewer Tony Doukopil that the book concerns his experiences as a coach. “Well again, [the book] is about my life lessons in football and it’s really more about the ones I experienced directly,” Belichick said.

During the interview, Belichick confirmed that he did not even note Kraft's contributions to his coaching life in the acknowledgements. “That's correct,” Belichick said.

Belichick moving on in his career

After Belichick's time with the Patriots came to an end, most expected him to continue his coaching career in the NFL. However, when he was not hired prior to the 2024 season, Belichick spent the season as a television and radio commentator.

He was hired by the University of North Carolina to coach the Tar Heels football team. While it seemed that the college game was somewhat out of Belichick's range since it involves the recruiting of top teenage high school football players, Belichick has taken the job with enthusiasm. He has hired his son, Steve Belichick, to serve as his defensive coordinator.

Kraft saw the Patriots continue to struggle during the 2024 season, and he fired Jerod Mayo after one season on the job. The Patriots owner hired former Patriots Pro Bowler and ex-Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel to take over as the team's sideline leader.

The Patriots have attempted to strengthen the team after last year's 5-12 performance by drafting LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell and following that selection with the pick of Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson.

Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams and Georgia center Jared Wilson were selected by the Patriots in the third round.