The New England Patriots suffered a tough loss on Sunday. New England lost to Pittsburgh 21-14 in a game where the Patriots repeatedly screwed up in the red zone. Those mistakes made the difference in a one-score game. And one analyst has almost had enough of the mistakes from New England's second-year quarterback.

Bill Simmons is apparently losing his patience with Patriots QB Drake Maye after Sunday's brutal loss.

“I think May is incredibly talented and 90% of the game he had today was great,” Simmons said on Monday via The Bill Simmons Podcast. “But one play a half he does something stupid like the tip pass touchdown, that's his fault. Like he can't make that play. And then the other one was, you know, in traffic, I don't know what he's trying to do, but he loses it and he fumbles. He’s just trying to do too much and sometimes he'll put the ball on the ground and he's got to figure out how to not have those two plays a game. He's young. I mean, he's 22, but I think when he's moving around on the sides and like he's lightning fast.”

Maye played well for the majority of the game, throwing for 268 yards and two touchdowns. He also led the Patriots in rushing with 45 yards on the ground. Maye even played better than veteran Aaron Rodgers, outdueling the NFL legend.

But as Simmons complained, mistakes are sinking the Patriots early in the season.

The pressure will now be on Maye, as well as head coach Mike Vrabel, to clean things up before Week 4.

Drake Maye says Patriots gaffes “hurt” after brutal loss against Steelers

Maye understands that turnovers and other mistakes are hurting the Patriots.

The young quarterback explained to reporters that it “hurts” how he cost New England the game in Week 3.

“Just hurting ourselves. It hurts,” Maye said, according to the team's website. “You know, I think it's one of those things that like it kept piling on. Big Morgan Moses brought the team together, brought the offense together, and went back, and we scored. I hit Hunt, and then, yeah, we got the ball back tied, and, yeah, I cost us. So it hurts. I think something to learn from, it's a long season, defense played their butts off, and the guys in the locker room are playing hard, they're fighting hard, so it was tough and it stings.”

Vrabel weighed in, explaining that Maye had some positive aspects to his game. However he also acknowledged that were also “some decision that have to be better.”

New England will look to avoid falling to 1-3 with a rebound performance in their next game.

Next up for the Patriots is a Week 4 matchup against the Panthers.