It has been official for a few days now that the Milwaukee Bucks won't be qualifying for the postseason in 2026. This is disappointing, if not unexpected, for a team that's been in flux over the past year or so. And with the Bucks being out of the playoff picture entirely, the time has come for the team to give a chance to their more unheralded players, including face of the franchise Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother, Alex.

The youngest Antetokounmpo brother had been plying his trade in the G-League for most of the season and hasn't been particularly good even in the lower level, but the Bucks, with nothing to lose in their 123-99 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night, could afford to give him a chance, at least for one night. Alex scored three points on 3-4 shooting from the charity stripe in three garbage time minutes.

After the game, Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma expressed how happy he truly is for the youngest Antetokounmpo brother for reaching a milestone by making his NBA debut.

“Super happy for him. It's a blessing for that family. It's amazing, honestly, to have four brothers play in the NBA and see everybody behind them, it was a pretty special moment,” Kuzma said, per Eric Nehm of The Athletic.

Indeed, Alex is the fourth Antetokounmpo brother to make it to the NBA, joining Giannis, Thanasis, and Kostas in the process, and the Antetokounmpo family continues to find success.

The Antetokounmpos' last hurrah with the Bucks?

It's becoming more and more evident that time is winding down on Giannis' stint with the Bucks. While Milwaukee would prefer to keep him for the rest of his career, Giannis wants to compete for championships, and considering Milwaukee's present roster circumstances, that doesn't seem possible in the Cream City in the near future.

Wherever Giannis goes, his clout follows, and whatever team he becomes a part of next, expect his brothers to be in the mix for roster spots once more.