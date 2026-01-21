The New England Patriots enter the AFC Championship looking for a record 12th Super Bowl appearance. Granted, that would simply extend the franchise's record of 11. Nevertheless, if they want the opportunity to play for a record-setting seventh Super Bowl, they will need quarterback Drake Maye to play much better.

Through the first two rounds of the playoffs, Maye has turned the ball over five times. That cannot continue to happen, and Patriots' head coach, Mike Vrabel, knows it.

On Wednesday, Vrabel discussed the turnover issues in detail.

“We have to be able to not get careless with the football. We can't be reckless,” Vrabel said, per Sports Illustrated's Mike Kadlick.

“We had two turnovers [last week] where we weren't on the same page… I think the operation is going to be critical.”

Maye put up MVP-level numbers in his second NFL season. He finished leading the league in completion percentage (72.0%) and ranked among the leaders in nearly every statistical category.

Article Continues Below

However, his playoff performances have certainly raised eyebrows. Despite making some great downfield throws for scores, the former North Carolina Tar Heel has struggled sensing trouble from the back side.

Not only has he lost three fumbles and thrown two interceptions, but Maye has actually fumbled six times in two games. He leads the NFL in fumbles this season with 13 (including playoffs).

The Patriots have been lucky to fall on three of his six playoff fumbles. Almost every one of them came on a strip sack from the blind side as Maye wound up to go deep.

This week, he'll face a Denver Broncos defense that finished with 68 sacks. That was four shy of the all-time NFL record. Suffice it to say, Denver will be looking to get to Maye.