The 2024-25 season was challenging for rookie quarterback Drake Maye. After the franchise selected him third overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, he showed legitimate promise. Funny enough, Maye beat out Jacoby Brissett for the Patriots starting quarterback spot.

Still, there were some growing pains Maye went through. While they weren't physical, the majority of his beginning struggles were mental. Their schedule wasn't easy in the slightest, but that didn't matter to Maye. He explained on the Green Light Podcast with Chris Long about what was tough about leading the team.

“It was challenging, I think, because coming into the sixth game was my first start, or maybe the fifth game, we were 1-4 or 1-5,” Maye said. “We lost to the (Houston) Texans that game, and I kind of felt like it was my time to kind of step up and say ‘Hey, this is our part in the season where we need to make kind of a run to have a chance to make the playoffs.'

“I didn’t feel like I had that title yet. You know, having Jacoby (Brissett) in the room, he was the best. Best veteran I could ask for in the room with me.

Drake Maye felt his challenges being the Patriots' rookie quarterback

When Brissett was labeled as the starter, it felt that the Patriots wanted to give Maye some time. However, it was clear that the team didn't want to go where they wanted. While they weren't a pick for the playoffs, that's what they thought at the beginning of the year.

As the season progressed, though, the former North Carolina quarterback was confident in himself. As a result, Maye broke down his growth in 2024 following a Patriots loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. A star quarterback might not be built overnight or throughout a season.

Still, it gave Maye a taste of what it takes to be among the league's best. He explained further what specifically was challenging during the game.

“It’s tough and challenging to be in the pregame before the huddle or be in there at halftime as a rookie whose this is my first one or two games,” Maye said. “Coming into it, I think it was tough for me to find that. But I think it’s something I can take a next step into next year.”

There's plenty of promise with Maye under center. With new Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, he understands the Patriot Way and can have the quarterback be the vessel he uses for the rest of the team.