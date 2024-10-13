New England Patriots fans have to be happy with what Drake Maye has given them so far. In his first career start, Maye did not lead the team to victory but gave the offense a new life with his inspiring inaugural performance.

During the team's Week 6 home game against the Houston Texans, Maye accounted for all three of the team's touchdowns. His three touchdown passes in the game surpassed Brissett's total touchdown count for the season in his five previous starts, per NFL reporter Ari Meirov.

In the losing effort, Maye threw for 243 yards, more than Brissett managed in any single game of the year to that point. Maye's 20 completions on 33 attempts were also the most of a Patriots quarterback on the season.

Of Maye's 243 passing yards, 92 of them went to leading receiver Demario Douglas. Douglas also accounted for one of Maye's three touchdown passes with Kayshon Boutte and Hunter Henry bringing in the other two.

After guiding the team to an upset victory in Week 1 over the Cincinnati Bengals, Brissett lost his next four starts to give the team a 1-4 record. In all five of his starts, the Patriots struggled to move the ball offensively, prompting head coach Jerod Mayo to turn to Maye, the No. 3 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Patriots fall to 1-5 with loss to Texans

Even with Maye giving the Patriots hope on the offensive side of the ball, the team could not end their current losing streak against the Nico Collins-less Texans in Week 6. The New England defense was uncharacteristically out-matched by CJ Stroud, who threw for three touchdowns in the game.

In Collins' absence, veteran Stefon Diggs stepped up as the de facto No. 1 target by reeling in six catches for 77 yards and a touchdown. Second-year wideout Tank Dell was right behind him with his best game of the year, posting seven catches for 57 yards and a score.

On just 13 carries, Joe Mixon torched the Patriots on the ground with 102 rushing yards and a touchdown. Mixon added a receiving touchdown to give him two total while his backup, Dameon Pierce, also found the end zone on a 54-yard dash.

Aside from their poor defensive showing, the Patriots were limited by a non-existent running game with Rhamondre Stevenson out due to a foot injury. Maye led the team with 38 rushing yards, all on scrambles. Backup running back Antonio Gibson had the most carries on the team with 13 but turned those opportunities into just 19 rushing yards.