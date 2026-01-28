The New England Patriots have some time to get prepared for their Super Bowl matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, which means they can get as healthy as needed. On the estimated injury report, there are a few players on the list, including Drake Maye. The Patriots' quarterback has a shoulder injury, but was listed as a limited participant in practice.

Though he was listed on the injury report, the good news was that he wasn't listed as a DNP.

Maye suffered the injury against the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship Game, and days after the game, head coach Mike Vrabel shared an update on his quarterback.

“This is a sport where there's gonna be things that come up. We'll talk about whatever status each player has for the game once we're required to,” Vrabel said via Phil Perry.

Vrabel was then asked by another reporter if Maye hurt his shoulder

“No, I wouldn't say anybody hurt anything,” Vrabel said.

Even though Vrabel hasn't been straightforward with his answers regarding Maye's injury, it doesn't sound like it's anything serious. Maye has enough time to get right before the Super Bowl, and if the Patriots have to be cautious with him before the game, they'll do so.

It's been a solid season for Maye, and he found himself in MVP talks toward the end of the season. There's a good chance that he could walk away with the award, and he has the numbers to back them up.

As much as winning MVP would be a major accomplishment, winning a Super Bowl would be even better.