The New England Patriots were a dynasty for the majority of the 21st century. However, they had been rebuilding in recent years. One team they conquered during the Tom Brady years was the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl 49. That game became one of the best Super Bowls ever, and Malcolm Butler's interception remains one of the greatest moments in championship game history. The Seahawks have been seeking revenge ever since. Despite the history of these two, both the Patriots and the Seahawks can be considered fresh blood for Super Bowl 60.

After the Kansas City Chiefs appeared in five Super Bowls over a six-year period, fans are excited to get some new teams competing for the Lombardi Trophy. While the teams performing are what make for great Super Bowls, venues are of the utmost importance, too. So, where will Super Bowl 60 be played?

When is Super Bowl 60?

The Seahawks will take on the Patriots on Sunday, Feb. 8, at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. local time. The Seahawks have the number one scoring defense (17.2) and the number three scoring offense (28.4). They are littered with high-level players on the defensive end, and Sam Darnold has proven his worth as the team's franchise quarterback.

The Patriots are here after back-to-back 4-13 seasons. The team surrounded Drake Maye with the biggest free agent class in the league, and it paid off. Maye is in the running for the MVP award and has reminded fans of times when the Patriots were led by Brady, widely considered the greatest player in NFL history.

Plenty of festivities will be taking place before the Feb. 8 kickoff, too. For the first time ever, the Pro Bowl Games will take place during Super Bowl week, rather than during the weekend before the big game. The best players in the NFL will be competing in 7-on-7 flag football and showcasing their talent in a skills competition. The Pro Bowl will be on Tuesday, Feb. 3, at 8 p.m. ET at the Moscone Center South building.

Prior to the Pro Bowl is the Super Bowl Opening Night Fueled by Gatorade at the San Jose Convention Center. This is the only public appearance by players and coaches before the big game. The event is free for fans to attend and listen in on two viewing sessions, one for the AFC and one for the NFC.

The Super Bowl Experience Presented by Jersey Mike's is an all-out festival for football fans. At the Moscone Center North and South building, fans can get signatures from past and present players, take pictures with the Lombardi Trophy, and compete in events such as the 40-yard dash against virtual NFL players. This event takes place from Feb. 3 to Feb. 7. During those same days as BAHC Live at Yerba Buena Gardens and YBCA Forum. The multi-day event is another immersive experience for football fans.

The NFL Culture Club at The Pearl will take place from Feb. 4 to Feb. 7 and combine the worlds of sport, art, music, fashion, and community. NFL Honors will be on Feb. 5 at the Palace of Fine Arts. Winners of every major award, such as the MVP and Defensive Player of the Year, will be announced at the event.

The BAHC Live Concert Series will be at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7. Chris Stapleton will be one performer taking the stage. In a similar light, the Studio 60 Concert Series at the Palace of Fine Arts is on Feb. 6 and Feb. 7. There will also be a BAHC Innovation Summit presented by YouTube and held at SFMOMA. The summit will display the intersection of sports and modern technology with an emphasis on storytelling.

Saturday, Feb. 7 events will round out the week of activities before Sunday's game. Then, there is the Super Bowl Breakfast at Marriott Marquis, the Taste of the NFL at The Hibernia, and a flag football game at the Moscone Center South Building. Media will be at the Moscone Center West Building throughout the entire week.

Super Bowl 60 location

If you haven't picked up on it yet, Super Bowl 60 will be in San Francisco, California. The San Francisco 49ers' home field, Levi's Stadium, will be the host venue. This is the second time Levi's Stadium will be the stomping grounds for the Super Bowl, with the last time coming during Super Bowl 50 when the Denver Broncos bested the Carolina Panthers.

The San Francisco Bay Area was the home of Super Bowl 19, too, although the 49ers played the Miami Dolphins at Stanford Stadium in 1985. Super Bowl plans are already in place for the next two seasons, too. Super Bowl 61 will be at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and the 2028 Super Bowl will be at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.