With the Super Bowl set as the New England Patriots will take on the Seattle Seahawks, there could be a massive storyline to watch regarding the health of quarterback Drake Maye. As Maye confessed to bumps and bruises after the Patriots won the AFC Championship game against the Denver Broncos, head coach Mike Vtrabesl speakas about the potential injury.

Speaking on Tuesday, Vrabel was asked if Maye hurt his shoulder during the aforementioned AFC title win against the Broncos, in which the head coach had a cryptic response.

“This is a sport where there's gonna be things that come up. We'll talk about whatever status each player has for the game once we're required to,” Vrabel said, according to Phil Perry.

The football world could take that in a lot of ways, but Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network took it as that Maye will play in the Super Bowl.

“In other news… sounds like Drake Maye will play in the Super Bowl and should be fine. His stiff-arm and first-down signal on the last play stand out,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It wouldn't be the only non-straightforward answer Vrabel gave regarding Maye's injury, as Doug Kyed asked as well.

“No, I wouldn't say anybody hurt anything,” Vrabel said when asked if Maye hurt his shoulder.

Patriots' Drake Maye on the ‘bumps and bruises' he took in AFC title game

While the injury concerns regarding the Patriots quarterback have been shut down, there is no denying it will be a situation to look closely at in the lead-up to the big game. After the AFC title win, Maye would speak about the “bumps and bruises” he took during the game as he threw for 86 yards and rushed for 65 yards and a touchdown.

“That's what it takes,” Maye said, via ESPN. “I think a lot of those guys in that locker room are battling through things.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen what Maye's status is when it comes to his injury as New England prepares for Seattle on Feb. 8 for the Super Bowl.