We are a little over a week away from Super Bowl LX kicking off. The New England Patriots have been designated the home team against the Seattle Seahawks in what should provide epic drama.

Both teams have quarterbacks who were not expected to be here, but only one of them missed practice on Friday. That would be Patriots' signal-caller Drake Maye, who was listed with a right shoulder injury and an illness, per Ari Meirov.

The shoulder injury had already kept Maye in check during the week, logging limited practices. The illness is the new aspect. But knowing he is nursing what is perceived to be a minor shoulder issue, it only made sense to give him the day off.

There is no reason to believe Maye will not suit up next Sunday.

The Patriots are entering the Super Bowl as 4.5-point underdogs against the Seahawks.

Much of that has to do with Maye's playoff struggles. In the Patriots' three playoff wins, he has completed just 58% of his passes, having thrown four touchdowns to two interceptions. But he has also fumbled the ball six times, including four against the Houston Texans.

Article Continues Below

The narrative was also created by the opposing quarterbacks the Patriots have faced. Justin Herbert continued to struggle in the playoffs, C.J. Stroud turned the ball over four times, and the Denver Broncos were forced to start a backup, Jarrett Stidham, in place of Bo Nix.

Now they will face Sam Darnold, the quarterback with the most wins in the NFL over the last two seasons. But even Darnold's ascension has come to the shock of many, shedding a poor narrative.

But Darnold will have his hands full against a Patriots defense that is playing lights out.

It makes for what should be an entertaining Super Bowl.