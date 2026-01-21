The New England Patriots have returned to the AFC Championship Game for the first time since 2018. Young quarterback Drake Maye has helped lead his team to its best season in nearly a decade. However, it hasn't been an entirely clean postseason for the New England offense. And that could lead to disaster against the Denver Broncos if their issues continue.

Maye, in particular, has things in his game to clean up. Namely, his issues with ball security. The former third overall pick has fumbled six times in two playoff games this year. Four of these fumbles came last week against the Houston Texans. Of the six fumbles, three resulted in turnovers.

The Patriots quarterback addressed this issue before facing the Broncos. When it comes to solutions, Maye kept it simple, pointing to his practice reps leading into the game.

Article Continues Below

“Work on it in practice. Be mindful back there and know that my job is to protect the football… We've faced some pretty good edge rushers the last couple of weeks… so just know, have a feel for it, and protect the football because that's my job,” Maye said, via Patriots on CNLS reporter Mike Kadlick.

The Patriots are seeking a return to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2018. New England has dispatched the Los Angeles Chargers and the Texans en route to this AFC Championship Game. They are taking on a Broncos team without starting quarterback Bo Nix, which will draw ex-Patriots draft pick Jarrett Stidham into the contest for Denver.

The Patriots and Broncos will hit the field on Sunday at 3 p.m. Eastern Time to decide who represents the AFC in Super Bowl LX.