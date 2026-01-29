New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye popped up on the team's injury report on Wednesday, after not participating in practice due to a shoulder injury. However, on Thursday, he was a limited participant. With all eyes on the situation, Maye opens up about what's going on with his shoulder.

While talking with media members, the second-year pro claimed that his shoulder is healthy after claiming that he threw out a stiff arm during Thursday's practice, according to Mark Daniels of MassLive Sports. The injury is something Maye is clearly not concerned about.

“Drake Maye noted that he threw a stiff arm on his last run. ‘I think the shoulder's feeling just fine.'”

Furthermore, the 23-year-old quarterback admitted that he is not all that surprised by how much attention his minor injury is receiving from the media, per Daniels. From the sounds of it, Maye is going through the process and appears to be ready to go for Super Bowl LX on February 8.

“I wouldn't say surprised,” said Maye when asked about the attention he is getting about his shoulder injury. “It's the right shoulder of a quarterback on a Super Bowl team.”

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel shares a similar opinion with Maye about the quarterback's shoulder. Vrabel revealed that he has little to no concern at all when he met with media members on Thursday. With both the head coach and starting quarterback downplaying the whole situation, it's probably safe to say that Drake Maye will play in the title game against the Seattle Seahawks.