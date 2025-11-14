Two teams with contrasting campaigns kicked off Week 11 in the NFL, as the New England Patriots hosted the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on Thursday.

The Patriots are atop the AFC with an 8-2 record, including seven straight victories. The Jets, on the other hand, are once again near the bottom with a 2-7 record. They, however, are coming off back-to-back wins.

New York got on the board first with a five-yard touchdown from Justin Fields in the first quarter. But New England answered with back-to-back scores from TreVeyon Henderson in the second frame to take the lead.

The rookie quarterback, who struggled earlier in the season, has now scored at least twice on back-to-back outings.

While Henderson was being praised on social media, Rhamondre Stevenson was being roasted by fans, mocking him for his lack of production. Some also implied that the Patriots should part ways with the veteran running back since they still have Henderson.

“Rhamondre, how do we tell you?” said @ThetruthCJ3, while posting a picture of Henderson.

"Rhamondre how do we tell you" said @ThetruthCJ3.

“Rhamondre Stevenson might just need to retire at 27,” joked @Rage_Baiter69.

“Hey Rhamondre, TreVeyon Henderson is here. We’re all good,” stated @DannyB415, while adding a meme of sports commentator Colin Cowherd.

@DannyB415 added a meme of sports commentator Colin Cowherd saying "Hey Rhamondre, TreVeyon Henderson is here. We're all good."

@RealPoi_15 used a video to poke fun at the 27-year-old Stevenson, who has only tallied three touchdowns this season.

“As a Rhamondre Stevenson Fantasy owner, I need the TreVeyon Henderson propaganda to stop now,” commented @inside_the_dome.

The 23-year-old Henderson was drafted by the Patriots as the 38th overall pick. He had a quiet start to the campaign, but he credited Stefon Diggs for being in his ear and keeping him motivated.

The Patriots are still leading the Jets, 21-14 after a third touchdown from Henderson.