Drake Maye and the New England Patriots embraced the conditions at practice on Tuesday ahead of their game against the New York Jets on Thursday night.

The Patriots opted to practice outdoors in sub-40-degree temperatures on Tuesday, despite head coach Mike Vrabel offering them the option to practice indoors. But Maye had a pretty clear reason for why he and his Patriots teammates turned down their head coach's offer.

“No shortcuts,” Maye told reporters on Tuesday.

Maye later added that he didn't want the “little things lack or slack” for why the players opted not to practice indoors

“I think the biggest thing is to stay with what we’ve been doing,” Maye further explained. “Try to keep the same mentality. He asked today to go inside, and we wanted to go outside. Just trying to not let the little things go and know that these will matter and have mattered for us in the past and will show up again.”

Practicing in those elements should certainly help for Thursday's game against the Jets. The forecast calls for temperatures in the 30s when Thursday's game kicks off at Gillette Stadium.

Of course, with November now here, it isn't going to get any hotter any time soon. Maye knows that, and it's time for him to prepare for the cold weather ahead.

“It was good to get out there,” Maye told reporters. “Good to get used to playing in that weather. It’s just part of playing up here and making it something that was important for us to get out there and embrace being in this weather. I think it’s good to be able to practice in it. I think it’s an advantage.”

Drake Maye likes practicing in the cold: “…Good to get used to playing in that weather. I think it’s a part of playing up here…Important for us to get out there and embrace being in this weather. I think it’s good to be able to practice in it. I think it’s an advantage.”… pic.twitter.com/7q5PhfOSvs — Tom Carroll (@yaboiTCfresh) November 11, 2025

Article Continues Below

Drake Maye reveals how weather impacted the Patriots' Week 10 win

As the Patriots prepare for the cold this week and in the weeks ahead, they faced a different weather challenge in Week 10. They had to play through wet conditions in their 28-23 victory, with Maye noticeably struggling to throw the ball accurately as a result.

Maye knows what he needs to do moving forward to limit performances like that again.

“I missed a little bit high. I just got to make some better throws,” Maye said of his play against the Buccaneers. “I think it’s just depends on sometimes you get a ball that’s really wet, sometimes it’s a little drier. So that’s football. You can never practice with it.

“It’s hard to practice that exact moment, unless I’m gonna go out there in a random day in the offseason, which I probably need to. Probably could happen and do that, but it’s hard to replicate that. But I think it’s good. It’s going to happen at some point again. So, try to do my best to be accurate.”

Maye has had just about as strong a year as anyone could've hoped to this point. He's the MVP favorite at some sportsbooks, throwing for 2,555 yards, 19 touchdowns, and just five interceptions to go with a 113.9 passer rating, 283 rushing yards, and two rushing touchdowns.

That's helped the Patriots get out to an 8-2 start. Now, he'll have to finish strong in some weather conditions he might not be used to.