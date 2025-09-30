The Philadelphia Eagles are still undefeated after Week 4, but the headlines coming out of their win over Tampa Bay had little to do with the scoreboard.

Star wideout A.J. Brown once again drew attention with his cryptic social media posts, this time quoting scripture after finishing with just two catches for seven yards.

Asked about Brown’s frustrations, head coach Nick Sirianni dismissed any speculation about his future, insisting that his Pro Bowl receiver “wants to be here” and remains committed to the team. Still, the chatter surrounding Brown has only intensified across the league.

According to Heavy, former New England Patriots tight end Jermaine Wiggins believes this is exactly the type of opportunity the Patriots need to pursue.

Wiggins, a popular ex-player and Boston media voice, argued on WEEI’s Greg Hill Show that Brown should be the Patriots’ top trade target ahead of the deadline.

He pointed to Brown’s “cryptic tweets” and minimal production in recent games as evidence that the Eagles might be ready to move on, and that New England should “pick up the phone and do whatever it takes.”

Brown’s situation is complicated. The 28-year-old has produced back-to-back 1,400-yard seasons in Philadelphia but has looked unusually quiet in 2025.

After a strong Week 2 outing, he has only 50 yards across the last two games combined. His frustration has been visible, and given his past connection to Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel from his Tennessee days, Wiggins sees a potential reunion as both logical and necessary.

For the Patriots, adding Brown would be transformative. Despite signing Stefon Diggs in free agency, New England lacks a long-term No. 1 receiver.

Diggs, now 31 and coming off an ACL tear, has been productive but isn’t a guarantee for the future. Rookie quarterback Drake Maye has shown promise, but surrounding him with elite talent could accelerate his development and give the Patriots a cornerstone weapon.

Financially and strategically, though, the question remains: is Brown available, and what would the price be? Philadelphia has not indicated that it is actively shopping for him, and a first-round pick could be the starting point.

Whether New England can afford that investment is uncertain. But as Wiggins emphasized, if the Patriots are serious about climbing back into contention, pursuing a star like Brown might be worth the risk.