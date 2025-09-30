Though the Philadelphia Eagles secured a win in Week 4 over a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that has had their number over the past few years, the biggest story coming out of the weekend has to be the lack of production from AJ Brown.

Finishing out the game with just two catches for seven yards despite being targeted a team-high nine times, Brown took to social media to drop a line from the Gospel of Mark, reminding fans to “not make a scene” if they aren't welcomed but instead simply shrug their shoulder and be on their way.

Asked if this means Brown is no longer welcomed in Philadelphia and wants to be moved as a result, Nick Sirianni shot down any speculation about the future, noting that his top wide receiver is happy to be an Eagle.

“Yeah, yeah (he wants to be here). Obviously, A.J. is very important to this football team,” Sirianni declared via Zach Berman. “I know he wants to contribute…and do the things that he's capable of doing. …Again, he wants to contribute into these wins. And he's had a couple games where he hasn't been able to do for different reasons… I question nothing about his desire to play great football, desire of being a good teammate, desire to be here.”

Does it make sense that Brown, DeVonta Smith, and the rest of the Eagles' wide receivers would be frustrated after watching a commanding lead turn into a squeaker in Tampa Bay? Oh yeah, having to go a full half without a single pass-catcher hauling a ball in has to be demoralizing regardless of the situation. But at the end of the day, the Eagles won the game, are 4-0, and now get to face a Denver Broncos team at The Linc that's coming off of Monday Night Football.

While Brown has never been shy about wanting to win and get his numbers, is the former more or less important than the latter? In Sirianni's opinion, winning clearly supersedes all, and hopefully Brown feels the same way.