It has been a slugfest in the first half of the AFC Championship Game, and the New England Patriots have had a hard time getting anything going on offense. It's been so bad, that they may have put themselves in the history books after the numbers they put up, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

“From ESPN Research: The Patriots' 72 yards were their fewest in a playoff half since they recorded 77 in the 1st half vs. the Ravens in the 2009 wild-card round (lost 33-14),” Reiss wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Patriots' offense has been solid this season, but the Broncos are showing them why they had one of the best defenses in the league this season. Drake Maye couldn't get anything going in the air, and the run game was stopped as well in the first half.

Luckily for the Patriots, Jarrett Stidham had a rough turnover, and it allowed them to already have the ball in the red zone.

Maye took matters into his own hands during the drive and ran it in for a touchdown to tie the game at 7. As much as the Patriots' offense was struggling, the Broncos couldn't convert much either, and they missed a field goal attempt late in the second quarter.

It looks like this will be a defensive game unless either offense can wake up and put together some good drives. One player in particulary struggled early in the game for the Patriots was rookie Will Campbell, who almost put Maye in a tough situation against Nik Bonitto.

If the offensive line can stay upright and protect Maye in the second half, good things could start to come for the Patriots. Their defense will also have to do its job in getting stops against Stidham and the Broncos' offense.