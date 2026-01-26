While the AFC Championship Game wasn't their prettiest performance, the New England Patriots have clinched their spot in the Super Bowl. With one more win, head coach Mike Vrabel would etch his name into the NFL history books forever.

Vrabel won three Super Bowls with the Patriots during his time as a player. If he earns another ring as head coach, he'll be the first person in NFL history to win a Super Bowl as a player and coach for the same franchise, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

Vrabel took on quite the challenge when he accepted the Patriots' head coaching role. The team was coming off of a 4-13 season and had missed the playoffs for three straight seasons. But in just one year, Vrabel managed to help lead the franchise from worst to first.

Alongside Vrabel, New England's rise has been led by quarterback Drake Maye's supreme growth. He has struggled a bit during the playoffs and will need to find his footing come Super Bowl. However, he entered the postseason having thrown for 4,394 yards, 31 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Maye added another 450 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

Vrabel has played a major role in helping the quarterback elevate his game. A defensive-minded head coach at heart though, he has helped that unit overcome numerous hurdle. Now, New England leads all playoff teams by allowing just 209.7 yards per game.

For all their success though, the Patriots have gotten plenty of flack for their schedule. They now have one game, one opportunity to shut all the naysayers down. In the process, Vrabel can accomplish something no other NFL coach ever has.