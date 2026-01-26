Stefon Diggs let all the emotions pour out following the New England Patriots' 10-7 win over the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday afternoon.

Diggs is going through his 11th season in the NFL, his first with the Patriots. Following a season-ending injury with the Houston Texans in 2024, he returned to solid form as one of New England's top receivers throughout the 2025 campaign.

The one thing that has eluded Diggs throughout his amazing career was a Super Bowl appearance, the closest being the NFC Championship Game with the Minnesota Vikings in 2017 and AFC Championship Game with the Buffalo Bills in 2020. At age 32, he finally crossed that feat off his list as he will get to play for the first Super Bowl of his professional career in February.

How Stefon Diggs, Patriots played against Broncos

Stefon Diggs and the Patriots have a lot to be proud about, exceeding expectations while winning their first AFC Championship since the Tom Brady era in 2018-19.

It was a battle of elite defenses as the Patriots came out on top in a significant way. They shut down Denver's attack as the offense did what it needed to do to prevail when the game clock went down to zero.

Drake Maye didn't have his best day but scored what ended up being the game-winning touchdown. He completed 10 passes out of 21 attempts for 86 yards while making 10 rushes for 65 yards and a touchdown.

Rhamondre Stevenson enjoyed an active presence in the rushing attack, having 25 carries for 71 yards. Diggs led the receiving offense with five catches for 17 yards. Mack Hollins came next with two receptions for 51 yards, while Hunter Henry caught two passes for 12 yards.

The Patriots will look forward to their biggest game of the campaign, preparing for Super Bowl 60 on Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m. ET. They face the NFC Championship winner between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.