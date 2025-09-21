On Sunday afternoon, the New England Patriots will host the Pittsburgh Steelers as both teams look to pick up their second win of the season following 1-1 starts. Last week, the Patriots bounced back from their Week 1 dud against the Las Vegas Raiders with a narrow road win over the Miami Dolphins to get in the win column.

Sunday afternoon will mark the Patriots' second home game of the season, and they had some high-profile supporters in the audience, including Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum and his son Deuce, in a video captured by Patriots on CLNS on X, formerly Twitter.

Tatum has never been shy about his support for the Patriots since arriving in Boston, exchanging pleasantries with quarterback Drake Maye on several occasions over the year as well as even making an appearance at the team's training camp this past summer.

Tatum is currently rehabbing from a torn Achilles injury that he suffered in the Celtics' loss to the New York Knicks in last year's postseason, one that will likely keep him out for the entirety of the 2025-26 NBA season.

A big opportunity for the Patriots

Meanwhile, the New England Patriots have what seems to be a very winnable game in front of them on Sunday at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers' defense has been a trainwreck so far this season, constantly letting teams run all over them throughout the first two weeks of the season to the point that the team has now inserted rookie Derrick Harmon into the lineup for his NFL debut on Sunday, as reported by Tom Pelissero on X, formerly Twitter.

Still, the Patriots' offense shouldn't have too much of an issue getting things going on Sunday. The team's defense might have its hands full against a Steelers' offensive unit that has performed well above expectations so far this year, with Aaron Rodgers finding a way to turn back the clock, at least at this early juncture of the season.

In any case, the Steelers and Patriots are slated to kick things off on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET from New England.