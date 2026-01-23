Usually, the drama of the AFC Championship is reserved for the gridiron, but Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton and New England Patriots wideout Kayshon Boutte decided to get the party started early.

The war of words kicked off Wednesday when Payton was asked if he had a message for the Broncos' faithful at Empower Field at Mile High. Known for his confidence, Payton didn't just ask for noise; he practically guaranteed a trip to the Super Bowl. “They’re going to have plenty of rest after this one,” Payton said of the fans. “It’s two weeks.”

Patriots receiver Kayshon Boutte didn't let that bold prediction slide. When asked about Payton’s “rest” comment, the former LSU standout offered a vacation alternative. “They can rest in Cancun too at the end of the day,” Boutte quipped.

I was saying its obviously “win or go home” so you’ll rest regardless https://t.co/uYnlUv9MtR — Kayshon Boutte (@KayshonBoutte1) January 22, 2026

The remark quickly went viral, with many seeing it as a classic “bulletin board material” moment for a Patriots team that entered the season as longshots before a 14-3 turnaround.

Article Continues Below

Boutte later took to social media to clarify his spicy retort, explaining that he wasn't necessarily trash-talking, but rather stating the reality of the playoffs. “I was saying it's obviously ‘win or go home' so you’ll rest regardless,” he posted.

While the talk is heating up, the stats suggest a clash of titans on Sunday. Both teams finished the regular season at 14-3, but they are trending in different directions under center. The Broncos are leaning on Jarrett Stidham after Bo Nix suffered a season-ending injury in their 33-30 overtime win against Buffalo.

Stidham faces a Patriots defense that ranked 8th in total yards allowed. Meanwhile, Patriots rookie sensation Drake Maye, who threw for 31 touchdowns this season, leads a New England offense that put up 28.8 points per game.

Whether the Broncos' crowd gets that two-week rest before a Super Bowl or starts booking flights to Cancun, we’ll find out Sunday