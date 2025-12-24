The 2025 Patriots season has been a massive one to watch. They are in the midst of the best season in New England in four years. Drake Maye has been excellent under center, and the Patriots' defense has been one of the best in the NFL thanks to head coach Mike Vrabel. One of the biggest difference makers for the Patriots has been rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson, and it took him a bit, but he found his stride.

ESPN NFL reporter for the New England Patriots, Mike Reiss, reported that TreVeyon Henderson was seen at practice in a non-contact jersey. Henderson is still in concussion protocol, but seeing him at practice should be a sigh of relief for any New England fan, as it means he is progressing well enough to continue working, even if it's lighter.

Reiss posted on X: “From the locker room: RB TreVeyon Henderson, in a red non-contact jersey, puts on his helmet to presumably head out to practice.”

Then, Reiss said that Henderson was spotted at practice when he posted: “Snapshot: TreVeyon Henderson (32) gets loose at practice in a red non-contact jersey.”

Article Continues Below

The Patriots' second-round pick out of Ohio State has been a dynamic threat out of the backfield as a rookie. He leads the team in yards from scrimmage and total touchdowns through Week 16. He has 776 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 148 carries. He really got going late in the year and has been the most dangerous player in the backfield.

Henderson suffered a concussion in the second quarter of Sunday night's game during a first-down rush. Ravens safety Alohi Gilman made the tackle on the play, and Henderson fell backward and slammed his head on the turf. He initially tried to return to the huddle but fell to the ground, and the Patriots' medical staff came onto the field. He was able to walk off the field under his own power and was evaluated.

New England initially said he was “questionable” to return, but ruled him out for the rest of the game after halftime. He only had three yards on five carries before leaving the game.