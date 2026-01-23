The New England Patriots are gearing up to play in the AFC Championship game for the first time since 2019 against the Denver Broncos. The Patriots look to reclaim their title as one of the best teams in the NFL, and in time for the AFC Championship, they appear to be getting all hands on deck. One key weapon, Mack Hollins, is expected to be back just in time for the game.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Patriots have officially designated wide receiver Mack Hollins to return from injury. Hollins missed the last four games due to an abdominal injury. He is not Drake Maye's favorite target, but having him back immediately adds a completely different dimension to the Patriots' passing game.

Officially, Mack Hollins has not yet been approved to play on Sunday. Since Hollins was on the Injured Reserve, he was officially designated to return, which means that his 21-day practice window is now open. How he looks on Friday will go towards his official designation on Sunday.

This season, Hollins had 46 catches for 550 yards and two touchdowns during the regular season. He last appeared in the Patriots' 28-24 win over the Ravens. He had seven receptions for 69 yards in that game before getting injured.

Article Continues Below

Without Hollins, the wideout depth chart has featured Kayshon Boutte, Stefon Diggs, DeMario Douglas, as well as rookies Kyle Williams and Efton Chism III in his absence. Hollins' return is also inspiring the rest of the receiving corps.

Hollins agreed to a two-year, $8.7 million contract last March and has been a big piece of this offense since. He has appeared in 15 games and started in 13 of those. He also led the way among the receiving corps in total snaps per game with 657.

It is also worth noting that Hollins has previously played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, and Buffalo Bills after being drafted out of North Carolina in 2017. In his career, he won a Super Bowl with the Eagles and has played in 133 games. He has a total of 214 receptions for 2,732 yards and 18 touchdowns.