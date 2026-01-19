The New England Patriots revealed the chip they had on their shoulders following their 28-16 win over the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday afternoon.

Going into the game, New England excelled in the regular season with a 14-3 record. They secured the second seed as they took down the Los Angeles Chargers 16-3 in the Wild Card Round at home, advancing to the next round. The team understood the importance of their preparation, taking on one of the NFL's best defensive teams in the Texans.

Head coach Mike Vrabel took the challenge personally, overwhelming Houston's offense while exposing holes in the defense. He even said as much after the game, per reporter Evan Lazar.

“#Patriots HC Mike Vrabel says he’s sure the Pats defense took it personally that Houston’s defense was getting all the love this week,” Lazar wrote.

How Patriots played against Texans

The Patriots continue to prove themselves against adversity, punching their ticket to the AFC Championship Game after sending the Texans home.

New England pulled off an incredible defense performance against Houston, forcing four interceptions out of CJ Stroud. In the meantime, Maye made the big plays he needed to execute to give his team the solid lead and not look back.

Maye delivered a solid performance as Houston was unable to get him off his game. He completed 16 passes out of 27 attempts for 179 yards and three touchdowns and one interception.

Rhamondre Stevenson had a decent day in the rushing attack. He led the way with 16 carries for 70 yards while making four catches for 11 yards. Kayshon Boutte shined in the receiving attack with three receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown. Stefon Diggs came next with four catches for 40 yards and a touchdown, while DeMario Douglas caught two passes for 36 yards and a touchdown.

The Patriots will look forward to their next adventure in the AFC Championship Game. They go on the road to face the Denver Broncos on Jan. 25 at 3 p.m. ET for the right to represent the AFC in Super Bowl 60.